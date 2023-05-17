Shafaqna top news stories (17 May 2023)

Shafaqna top news stories on 17 May 2023

SHIA BOOKS- The book “Understanding Islamic Sciences: Philosophy, Theology, Mysticism, Morality, Jurisprudence” is a collection of martyr Murtadha Mutahhari’s essential papers and articles. The book is Edited, annotated, expanded and revised by Ali Paya. Read more …

AFGHANISTAN– In the latest change in the cabinet of Taliban, Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of their government, has given his position to Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, his political deputy. Read more …

AFGHANISTAN– Roza Isakovna Otunbayeva, the Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has stated during a meeting with Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the political deputy of the Taliban group, that the participating countries in Doha meeting which was held two weeks ago are interested in continuing aid to Afghanistan and engaging with the Taliban. Read more …

MIDDLE EAST- The Omani government predicts that the population of the country will increase to over 8 million by 2040. Read more …

SHIA MEDIA- Tasneem institute presents Hadith weekly series: In this episode of Hadith Weekly, Sheikh Azhar shares a Hadith about the importance of being accommodating and flexible with people. Read more …

RELIGIOUS QUESTIONS– The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about the correct way of reciting the Nikah sermon. Read more …

