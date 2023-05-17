English
1,000 Palestinians displaced by Israel offensive in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-The Palestinian Housing and Works Ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that the latest Israeli military offensive has displaced 1,000 people.

The initial estimate of the cost of repair and reconstruction stands at $10 million. Deputy Housing Minister Jawad Al-Agha said that 103 housing units had been completely destroyed during the offensive and over 2,800 others had been damaged. He noted that 140 partially-destroyed homes are unfit for anyone to live in and need to be demolished and rebuilt.

Those who have been displaced, said Al-Agha, are currently living under very difficult conditions. They are in urgent need of food and other aid, as well cash to pay rent for temporary accommodation.

Source :middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

