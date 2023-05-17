Syrian FM: Assad to attend Arab League summit in Jeddah on Friday

SHAFAQNA-Syria’s President Bashar Assad will attend the upcoming Arab League summi, Syrian foreign minister Faisal Mekdad has confirmed.

King Salman invited Assad to attend the meeting after the Arab League recently decided to re-admit Syria to the organisation after it was suspended in 2011.

At a preparatory foreign ministers meeting ahead of the summit on Wednesday, the league’s Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and the Saudi’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan welcomed Syria’s participation.

