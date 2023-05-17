English
Bahrain: Families concerned over fate of political prisoners

SHAFAQNA- Families of political prisoners who are sentenced to death have expressed their deep concern over the fate of their children and losing contact with them since May 15, 2023.

The families confirmed, in a joint statement, that they had received calls from Jaw Central Prison on May 15, 2023, “telling us that our loved ones (our children) were beaten by prison guards, which resulted in injuries and burns to some prisoners in Building (No. 6 in the prison).”

The families added, “We do not know the seriousness of the injuries, and we have heard that (political prisoners) Mohammad Ramadan and Hussein Marzouq were taken to an unknown destination outside the building,” expressing their grave concern about “the prisoners’ continued exposure to ill-treatment and torture in the light of isolating them from the outside world.”

Source: bahrainmirror

www.shafaqna.com

