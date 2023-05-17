“Unity of Yemen is will of people, not subject to political bidding”

SHAFAQNA- The Supreme Political Council of Yemen emphasized on Wednesday that “the unity of Yemen is the decision and will of the people and will not be subject to foreign and political bidding.”

According to Saba, this council welcomed the 33rd anniversary of the happy union of Yemen in its meeting today at the Republican Palace in Sana’a under the chairmanship of Mehdi Al-Mashat, the president of this country.

Also stataed, this council pointed out that the ambitions of the invaders to harm the land and people of Yemen will not be taken into account, and the plots of the enemies of Yemen and the attempt to divide and disintegrate it have been exposed and rejected by all Yemeni people in all provinces.

At the same time, this Council emphasized: “Those who are involved in insulting Yemen and creating obstacles in the paths of peace, must respect the decision and will of the Yemeni people, the people who were able to write the most amazing epics during the eight years of aggression, and all Change the equations. ”

The council emphasized Sana’a’s decisive position on honorable peace and, referring to what was said in the president’s speech during his visit to Hajjah province, said: “The stability of Saudi Arabia related to Yemen and Saudi Arabia is responsible for the situation in the region.”

Source: SABA

Featured image: Supreme Politician Council: Yemeni unity is will of people, not subject to political bidding

www.shafaqna.com