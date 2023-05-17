Türkiye elections: Women’s representation in parliament at highest level in history

SHAFAQNA-Recent parliamentary elections, brought an unprecedented victory to women in the history of Republic of Türkiye.

According to the unofficial results, 121 women secured seats in the 600-member parliament.The female representation rate, which was 17.1% in the previous elections, rose to 20.1% this year.

50 female deputies from AK Party entered parliament

The Green Left Party has the highest female representation rate with 30 women out of 61 lawmakers in parliament. This was followed by the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the Good Party (Iyi Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

A total of 50 female deputies from the AK Party, 30 from the CHP and the Green Left Party, six from the Iyi Party, four from the MHP, and one from the Turkish Workers’ Party, entered the parliament.

Youngest members of new parliament were two women

The youngest members of the new parliament were also two women. Zehranur Aydemir, 25, became the AK Party Ankara Deputy and Rumeysa Kadak, 27, became AK Party Istanbul Deputy.

Millions of Turkish voters went to polls on Sunday to elect the country’s next president and members of parliament.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com