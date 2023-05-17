English
Syrian, Lebanese FMs discussed on refugees

SHAFAQNA- Syrian and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discussed on refugees issues. 

Both the Syrian diplomat and his Lebanese counterpart said they agreed that the refugees should return to their homeland.

Fayssal Mikdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Affairs, said on Tuesday that the relations between Syria and Lebanon are “close” and that cooperation continues on various issues of mutual interest.

Mikdad said on the sidelines of the preparatory meeting of the Arab Summit that is being held in Jeddah and after talking with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, that the meeting was friendly and showed the close relations between the two countries.

Also he further stated that in this meeting we discussed the issues related to the crisis of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the coordination between the delegations of Syria and Lebanon regarding the concerns of the two countries and said: the atmosphere is good.

Mikdad added: “We both agreed that the Syrian refugees must return to their homeland and that return will require significant efforts to guide them to return. But whether the Western countries encourage them to return or not, Syria owes all its people welcomes.”

Source: Al-Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

Syrian FM: Assad to attend Arab League Summit in Jeddah on Friday (19 May 2023)

