Mikdad: All Arabs welcome “role of Syria”

SHAFAQNA- Dr. Fayssal Mikdad, the Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, emphasized that the Arabs welcome the role of Syria and there is no disagreement on the issues related to this country.

According to NNA, Mikdad said in a press statement after the preparatory meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Jeddah: We cooperate with our Arab brothers and all Arabs welcome the role of Syria and there is no disagreement on the issues related to Syria.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs added: “We are eager that the role of the Arabs will be effective in helping Syrian refugees return to their country, and there is no doubt that the process of reconstruction will facilitate the return of these refugees.”

