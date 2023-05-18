English
International Shia News Agency
BusinessOther Newsworld

Investor: Growing number of countries looking to replace US dollar

0

SHAFAQNA- US policies and growing concerns about credit are pushing the dollar lower, the investor says.

The US dollar is losing its leading global position as Washington has become the world’s biggest debtor, noted investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik news agency on Wednesday.

In an interview with this Russian media, Rogers said: “Many of America’s friends are moving and trying to find something to compete and eventually replace the US dollar.”

According to the investor, an international currency should have a completely neutral status, and the lack of neutrality shown by the White House, combined with growing concerns about the credibility of the United States, has deprived the dollar of this quality.

Rogers explained that a growing number of countries are now looking to replace the dollar, adding that the Chinese yuan could replace the US currency as the most common means of international settlement.

Source: RT

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Hiroshima: USA’s President to meet Japanese PM on side-lines of G7 Summit

Related posts

RT: Presidents of Argentina and Brazil seeking alternatives to USA dollar

asadian

Washington: New peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan

asadian

Reducing USA’s dollar share in Argentina’s exchange with China

asadian

USA’s dollar move away from China’s international payments

asadian

Decline in USA’s dollar share in global reserves

asadian

Iraqi PM: Value of Iraq’s dinar to increase against USA’s dollar in coming weeks

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.