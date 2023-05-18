Investor: Growing number of countries looking to replace US dollar

SHAFAQNA- US policies and growing concerns about credit are pushing the dollar lower, the investor says.

The US dollar is losing its leading global position as Washington has become the world’s biggest debtor, noted investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik news agency on Wednesday.

In an interview with this Russian media, Rogers said: “Many of America’s friends are moving and trying to find something to compete and eventually replace the US dollar.”

According to the investor, an international currency should have a completely neutral status, and the lack of neutrality shown by the White House, combined with growing concerns about the credibility of the United States, has deprived the dollar of this quality.

Rogers explained that a growing number of countries are now looking to replace the dollar, adding that the Chinese yuan could replace the US currency as the most common means of international settlement.

Source: RT

