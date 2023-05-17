Changes in the cabinet of Taliban

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– In the latest change in the cabinet of Taliban, Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of their government, has given his position to Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, his political deputy.

According to Shafaqna Afghan’s News Agency, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, confirmed to the media that Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund cannot continue his work anymore because of an illness.

He added that Mawlawi Mohammad Abdul Kabir has been temporarily appointed by Mullah Hibatullah, the leader of the Taliban, as the “caretaker head of the government.”

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com