Lavrov says Russia is ready for diplomacy to end Ukraine conflict

His remarks came after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Ukraine and Russia had both signaled readiness to host a peace mission of African leaders.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleynik on Wednesday, Lavrov said: “We have replied to Latin American and African friends that we are ready to consider any of their proposals which are based on a genuine wish to contribute to the stabilization of the world order.” The Russian foreign minister noted that Moscow had not yet received “anything on paper” from Brazil or African states.

South African leader Ramaphosa revealed on Tuesday that he had held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, and that they were “both ready to receive the African leaders and to have a discussion on how this conflict can be brought to an end.”

According to Ramaphosa, the leaders of Senegal, Uganda, and Egypt had agreed to participate in the initiative.