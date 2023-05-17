Is it an end of Erdogan era?

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu will both be courting support from Sinan Ogan of the right-wing ATA Alliance after the relative newcomer’s surprisingly strong showing in Sunday’s vote, analyst Soner Cagaptay has told Al Jazeera.

“He got enough votes to be a spoiler and deny either of the candidates a 50 percent outright victory, likely forcing the election into a run-off,” said Cagaptay, who leads the Turkey Research Program at the Washington Institute in Washington, DC.

Cagaptay said both men would be trying to court Ogan, but the more conservative Erdogan probably had the upper hand. The Turkish president’s supporters have been holding a boisterous rally outside the AK Party’s headquarters in Ankara as they await results.

Turkey has a proportional representation system for elections. Under which any candidate must get fifty percent or more votes to win the presidential election, if a candidate succeeds in getting more than fifty percent votes, then his victory is declared.

But if no candidate gets 50% of the votes, then the first and second ranked candidates compete in the second phase of the election. This time, the date for the expected second phase is May 28.

