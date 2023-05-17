English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsUk

Poll: Majority of UK citizens have negative view of Sunak

0
UK citizens

SHAFAQNA-Almost 60% of UK citizens have an negative view of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, according to polling data by market research firm YouGov.

The results of the YouGov survey, which was conducted on May 14 and 15 and featured 2,012 respondents, suggested that just 6% of respondents had what was described as a “very favorable” opinion of the Conservative Party leader.

Another 25% described their stance on Sunak as “somewhat favorable,” while 59% of respondents had a negative view of Sunak’s premiership, the poll found. The latter figure included 34% who described their opinion of the premier as “very unfavorable.”

Source : rt

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Britain & Japan sign defense and technology agreement

asadian

Muslim leader for Scotland a sign of new era of diversity in British political

asadian

UK’s PM: “Not a Given” inflation will slow this year

asadian

British Political Scientist: More discrimination awaits Muslims under UK’s new Prime Minister

asadian

UK will not move its embassy to Jerusalem

asadian

HRW: New UK Prime Minister’s cabinet raises human rights concerns

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.