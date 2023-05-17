Poll: Majority of UK citizens have negative view of Sunak

SHAFAQNA-Almost 60% of UK citizens have an negative view of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, according to polling data by market research firm YouGov.

The results of the YouGov survey, which was conducted on May 14 and 15 and featured 2,012 respondents, suggested that just 6% of respondents had what was described as a “very favorable” opinion of the Conservative Party leader.

Another 25% described their stance on Sunak as “somewhat favorable,” while 59% of respondents had a negative view of Sunak’s premiership, the poll found. The latter figure included 34% who described their opinion of the premier as “very unfavorable.”

Source : rt

