Report: 39% of Palestinian & Jewish families in Jerusalem live below poverty line

SHAFAQNA-Around 39% of Palestinian and Jewish families in Jerusalem live below the poverty line, according to an Israeli report.

“The data on the city’s poverty rate presents a worrying picture,” the Jerusalem Institute for Policy Research said in a report published.

In 2021, 125,900 families in Jerusalem (39%) and 202,400 children, or half of the city’s children, were living below the poverty line, the report said.

“The poverty rate in Jerusalem is significantly higher than the rate in Israel at large, where 21% of the families and 28% of the children were living below the poverty line,” it said.

The report found that the poverty rate reached 43% among Jerusalem’s Hared population, a slightly higher figure than among Israel’s Haredi population, which hit 40%.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com