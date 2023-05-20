SHAFAQNA- The book “Our Philosophy” by Allama Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr is published in 1987 by Muhammadi Trust. This book has been translated by Shams C. Inati
This is a rare book, an exposition of traditional Islamic philosophy written by a religious scholar who is also versed in modern philosophy. The late Ayatollah Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr managed to combine in this volume a profound synthesis of the principal philosophical beliefs of his tradition with a radical and far-reaching critique of modern ideologies and philosophies, and in particular, the secular assumptions lying behind them.
In this seminal text renowned twentieth century scholar Muhammad Baqir Al-Sadr addresses issue relating to the universe and to life from the viewpoint of Islam.
He argues that no world model such as capitalism or communism is capable of offering real happiness, the only system capable of doing so is an Islamic one. After commenting on capitalism and materialism, the rest of the work is divided into two sections. Firstly he deals with the theory of knowledge and then the philosophical notions concerning the world. Finally the author looks at the conflict between materialism and theology as it relates to knowledge and thought.
This is highly recommended for all those who are interested in how the ideological underpinnings of the modern West are assessed and dismantled, with logic and precision, from the viewpoint of the Islamic intellectual tradition.