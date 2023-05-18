English
Arab League Secretary-General: Jeddah Summit rises to challenges & crises

Jeddah Summit

SHAFAQNA-Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said that the 32nd Arab Summit would be held in an atmosphere full of challenges and crises, wishing it every success.

He voiced hope it would solve Arab problems and strengthen the Arab world.

During his participation in the preparatory ministerial meeting Wednesday, Aboul Gheit expressed “the need to cling to the national interests of our countries and continue working as a unified bloc.”

He welcomed the recent agreement reached between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran in Beijing at the initiative of the Chinese president.

Aboul Gheit further said that the crises in Syria, Yemen, and Libya had paved the way for more effective Arab involvement in promoting settlement and addressing the consequences that have occurred Syria and neighboring countries in the past years.

