New survey shows large number of Americans switching religions

SHAFAQNA-A new survey shows large number of Americans switching religions.

Nearly a quarter of Americans say they used to follow a different religious tradition or denomination than the one they practice now — a percentage that keeps growing, a new survey says.

The jump in religion-switching comes as many Americans say they no longer believe in their initial religion’s teachings.

More Americans also are turning away from Christianity and are seeing themselves as unaffiliated with any religion or as religious “nones,” even as some conservative Republicans seek to inject more religion into schools and public life.
The nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute survey of people across the country found that a quarter of Americans (24%) say they’ve changed religious traditions or denominations over their lifetime or recently.

