English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Middle EastOther News

Iraq largest destination for Lebanon’s export goods over past 10 years

0

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s goods and products marketing center announced that Iraq was the country’s first export destination in the past 10 years.

Based on this, according to Lebanese customs statistics, the volume of Lebanese exports to Iraqi markets has reached 1,795,562 billion dollars compared to 44,493 million dollars of imports during the period from 2013 to 2022.

According to this statement, Lebanon’s net profit in the trade balance was 1,751,069 billion dollars despite the security incidents in Iraq and Syria and the increase in transportation costs.

According to official statistics, most of Lebanon’s exports to Iraq are agricultural products and medical products.

Source: NRT

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Lebanon & Iraq agree to increase fuel supplies from Baghdad to Beirut

Related posts

Najaf Ashraf: International Book Exhibition [Photos]

asadian

Arab countries ranking in oil reserves

asadian

First Lebanese truck passed Jordan border & through Iraqi transit system reached Kuwait

asadian

Iraqi PM: Christian community is an integral part of the brotherly society

asadian

Iraq: PM says government is the guarantor of all its citizens

asadian

Baghdad: PM welcomed Yazidis Emir & Head of Yazidi community in Mosul

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.