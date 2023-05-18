Iraq largest destination for Lebanon’s export goods over past 10 years

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s goods and products marketing center announced that Iraq was the country’s first export destination in the past 10 years.

Based on this, according to Lebanese customs statistics, the volume of Lebanese exports to Iraqi markets has reached 1,795,562 billion dollars compared to 44,493 million dollars of imports during the period from 2013 to 2022.

According to this statement, Lebanon’s net profit in the trade balance was 1,751,069 billion dollars despite the security incidents in Iraq and Syria and the increase in transportation costs.

According to official statistics, most of Lebanon’s exports to Iraq are agricultural products and medical products.

