Expert: If Erdoğanism continues, “dictatorship” will be felt in future of Türkiye

If Erdoğanism continues, “dictatorship” will be felt in the future in Türkiye

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, Dr. Ali Asghar Zargar said: “Today, the situation in Türkiye is highly special. Many elites of the Turkish community believe that Erdogan has been in power for more than a decade and has done good works economically and Türkiye’s economy is dynamic but the society wants a positive change. Dictatorship and despotism exist in most countries of the region and Türkiye is not an exception”.

He explained, “If Erdogan and his supporters come into play again for a long time, it may not be possible to remove them from power and a dictatorship will be felt in Türkiye. Such atmosphere is a warning and is not pleasant for Turkish intellectuals. Thus, the educated and intellectual people in Turkey want to create a change. The election results are unknown. Internal issues of Türkiye are one of the variables that will be effective on the election results. Some intend to continue the same path and some want a change.”

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com