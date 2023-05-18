UNICEF: 6.2 million children need aid in Syria and Türkiye earthquake hit zones

SHAFAQNA- One hundred days after the deadliest earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria in recent history, millions of children and families, including 2.5 million in Türkiye and 3.7 million in Syria, need continued humanitarian assistance to rebuild their lives.

UNICEF wants to continue supporting these 6.2 million children in need.

Currently, vulnerable children in difficult areas face threats such as violence, forced marriage or labor, and dropping out of school. The education of nearly four million children enrolled in school was disrupted, including more than 350,000 refugee and immigrant children. While Türkiye has made progress in reducing these risks in recent years, the impact of earthquakes could set this back, Reliefweb reported.

UNICEF also called for investment in key areas, including financial assistance for families, access to quality education, and access to psychosocial support to protect children’s rights and prevent further deprivation.

