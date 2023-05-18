Saudi Arabia: Discovery of 9000-year-old stone structures in Al-Dhulayat Mountain

SHAFAQNA- A team of Saudi and international archaeologists discovered ancient hand-made stone structures in Al-Dhulayat Mountain in Al-Jouf region of northern Arabia, dating back to about 8,000 to 9,000 years ago.

According to SPA, The discovery was part of an archaeological survey carried out by the Heritage Commission in collaboration with the International Science Center.

Plus One magazine published a scientific paper on Wednesday showing that these stone structures were used as huge stone traps for animals dating back to the prehistoric period, which shows the ability of ancient humans to adapt to the nature of the place.

Source: SPA

www.shafaqna.com