Pakistan’s PM welcomed Deputy Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, welcomed Dr. Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood, the Deputy Minister of Interior of Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday.

According to SPA, in this meeting, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the government of Saudi Arabia and the government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan regarding the entry of pilgrims and Umrah pilgrims (Mecca route).

Pakistan’s Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and several senior Pakistani security officials and Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Al-Maliki participated in the signing ceremony.

Source: SPA

