Japan: New record in number of foreign tourists

SHAFAQNA- The number of foreign visitors to Japan in April improved to 66.6 percent from the same level in the same month of 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, government statistics show.

According to CN, the Japan National Tourism Organization announced on Wednesday that Japan had about 1,949,100 foreign visitors last month due to increased tourism demand during the cherry blossom season, which is an increase of almost 14 times compared to last year.

This is the highest total number of foreign visitors since February 2020, when the pandemic caused a sharp drop in the number of travelers.

