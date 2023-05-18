English
Ancient rock painting discovered in north China

rock painting China

SHAFAQNA- A rock painting found in 2021 in the Hulun Buir grassland in northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has recently been identified as an ocher rock painting, according to local researchers.

According to CN, this find is the first time that a rock painting has been identified in the Hulun Buir grassland area.

Last rock paintings are paintings that are drawn on rocks with red mineral pigments. Experts found that this painting is about 2500 to 3000 years old.

Experts believe that this discovery has a high academic value for the distribution of prehistoric cultures in Northeast Asia and has a reference value for the study of communication routes and transmission of Eurasian civilizations.

Source: CN

Featured image: This undated photo shows the rock painting in the Hulun Buir grassland in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Hulun Buir Daily/Handout via Xinhua)

China Finds Evidence of Liquid Water on Mars

