Hiroshima implements extensive security measures ahead of G-7

SHAFAQNA-Extensive security measures were imposed in Hiroshima, Japan ahead of the G7 summit amid safety concerns from recent attacks on prime ministers.

With the three-day talks starting Friday, a tense mood has enveloped the city, with security personnel from across the country patrolling the streets, while locations set to feature in the meetings were fenced off from the public and bus and trolley services were suspended or reduced.

Among the places shuttered is the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, which the leaders are expected to visit on the summit’s first day. The Atomic Bomb Dome, which stands as a symbol of the destructive power of nuclear weapons in the city that suffered the world’s first atomic bombing on Aug. 6, 1945, was also made inaccessible for the duration of the summit.

Source : kyodonews

