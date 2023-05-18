English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificOther News

G-7 summit to kick off on May 19 with tour of Hiroshima A-bomb museum

0
tour of Hiroshima A-bomb museum

SHAFAQNA-The Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima will kick off Friday with G-7 leaders visiting a museum that captures the devastation caused by the US atomic bombing of the city in 1945.

With nuclear disarmament to be among the key agenda items during the three-day summit, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been stressing the importance of the museum visit by G-7 leaders, saying that knowing the consequences of the use of an atomic bomb is “important as a starting point” for disarmament efforts.

It will be the first time in the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum’s decades-long history to receive a joint visit by leaders from the G-7, which includes nuclear powers Britain, France and the United States.

Source : kyodonews

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Hiroshima: Japanese groups protest against upcoming G7 meeting

Related posts

Hiroshima implements extensive security measures ahead of G-7

asadian

Hiroshima: USA’s President to meet Japanese PM on side-lines of G7 Summit

asadian

Hiroshima: Japanese groups protest against upcoming G7 meeting

asadian

Biden to leave for Hiroshima G7 summit on May 17 as planned

asadian

G-7 leaders to hold 3 expanded sessions in Hiroshima

asadian

Hiroshima Peace Museum for nuke-free world welcomes G-7 leaders

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.