SHAFAQNA- Israeli lawmakers are pushing a new bill that would see flying the Palestinian flag punishable by up to one year in prison.

The Israeli Knesset has already voted its approval at a preliminary reading of the bill and it will need three additional votes to pass.

“As a democracy, Israel enables its citizens to protest decisions they don’t agree with the authorities on,” reads the explanation of the bill.

Source : middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com