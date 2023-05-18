World leaders land in Hiroshima for G-7 meeting

SHAFAQNA- World leaders landed Thursday (18 May 2023) for a Group of Seven meeting in Hiroshima, the site of the world’s first atomic bomb attack.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida kicked off his summit diplomacy by meeting with USA’s President Joe Biden after his arrival at a nearby military base. He was due to hold talks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a bit later in the day, before the three-day gathering of leaders of the world’s wealthy countries opens on Friday.

The Japan-USA alliance is the “very foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region,” Kishida told Biden in opening remarks.

Source: apnews

