Egyptian diplomat: “Baghdad to host new round of talks between Iran and Egypt next August”

SHAFAQNA- Al-Forat News wrote: “At a time when the region is undergoing extensive changes in relations between countries and the approach towards reducing tensions between countries in the region, the efforts to restore relations between Egypt and Iran are witnessing a concentrated activity in the current period.

Egyptian diplomatic sources announced a new meeting with the mediation of Iraq between the officials of Iran and Egypt, which was agreed to be held in early July/August, on the condition that at the highest level of the meetings security should be done.

Before this, high-ranking Iraqi sources announced on May 5th that a meeting between the Egyptian and Iranian sides was held in Baghdad this year with the mediation of the al-Sudani government.

An Egyptian diplomat said: “Iraq’s mediation takes place after the efforts of Oman, which took the initiative to develop relations between the countries.”

This Egyptian official emphasized: “Egypt’s conservatism regarding relations with Iran has decreased in the recent period, especially after the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume relations between the countries.”

According to this diplomat, what multiplies the chances of improving relations and developing them is “the qualitative change that has occurred between the relations between Riyadh and Tehran.”

Source: Al-Forat News

Amirabdollahian: Iran welcomes development of relations with Egypt

