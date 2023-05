SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of Martyrdom anniversary of Imam al-Sadiq (AS), Youth of wisdom presents a program entitled as “Nights of wisdom” which will be held on 19th May 2023 at 8 PM at the Islamic House of Wisdom, Dearborn Heights, Michigan.

This week we will be learning about Imam al-Sadiq (AS), the sixth Imam’s life and sacrifices!

The program includes a recitation honoring the memory of the Imam (AS).

