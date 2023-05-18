English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Arab Parliament:”flag march” & storming of Al-Aqsa is dangerous escalation in Palestinian territories

0
"flag march"

SHAFAQNA-The Arab Parliament issued a statement warning of the repercussions of the “flag march” led by extremist ministers, stressing that this step represents a dangerous escalation of the situation in Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories.
The Arab Parliament condemned allowing a member of the Israeli government, members of the Knesset, and extremists to storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque. It held the Israeli occupation authority fully responsible for the repercussions of these provocative marches and racist practices in Jerusalem.
The statement denounced the racist threats made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to kill and assassinate anyone who tries to obstruct or disrupt the “flag march” and for giving the green light to his extremist ministers to practice violence in a blatant challenge to mediation efforts to prevent escalation and tension in the region and a challenge to the international community and its efforts for peace.
The Arab Parliament called on the international community to assume its responsibilities towards Jerusalem and to stand firm against these violations and practices.

Source: spa.gov.sa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

187 Extremist Jewish Settlers Entered Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Police Protection

asadian

WAFA: Dozens of Israeli settlers entered Al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy protection of Israeli police

asadian

Israel silences call to prayer from Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

4 million worshipers prayed at Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadhan despite Israeli restrictions

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque: Tens of Thousands of People Offered Eid Al-Fitr Prayers [Photos]

asadian

Young French Muslim walks from France to Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.