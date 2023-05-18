Concerns about trafficking of Afghanistan antiquities

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN – The Ministry of Information and Culture of the Taliban celebrated International Museum Day by showcasing 100 ancient artifacts discovered from the Mes Aynak mine at the National Museum in Kabul.

Mohammad Zabir Ebadi, the acting director of the National Museum under the control of Taliban, states that these ancient artifacts include Buddha statues, clothing, rings, and earrings which are dating back to the Kushan and Samanid periods from the 3rd to the 6th century AD.

Ebadi expresses his concern about the trafficking of Afghan antiquities, stating that he is worried about the smuggling of ancient artifacts out of the country. He claims that since the accession of Taliban to power, thousands of ancient artifacts have been deposited in the National Museum.

Meanwhile, Yahya Mohibzada, the deputy director of the National Museum, says that currently, 95% of Afghanistan’s antiquities are stored in warehouses due to the lack of proper space.

Officials from the Ministry of Information and Culture of the Taliban are urging other countries to return antiquities smuggled from Afghanistan.

Khairullah Khairkhwa, the acting head of the Ministry of Information and Culture of Taliban, appeals to the international community to provide financial assistance to this ministry in preserving ancient artifacts. He adds, “We are striving to create a tourism environment for domestic and foreign citizens, and at the same time, the preservation of ancient artifacts is a shared responsibility for all of us, and countries around the world should cooperate with us.”

According to the data from the Ministry of Information and Culture, museums in Balkh, Herat, Kandahar, and Khost are also active, with dozens of domestic and foreign tourists visiting them daily.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com