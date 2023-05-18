Arab FMs: Positive effects of Jeddah summit on challenges in Arab countries

SHAFAQNA- A number of foreign ministers of the Arab countries emphasized that the decisions of this summit will have positive effects on the situation of the Arab countries, and affirmed that this summit should draw the first lines to start facing the challenges.

In a statement to reporters, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fawad Muhammad Hussein said: There are major challenges facing the Arab countries, including the Palestinian issue and the situation in Sudan and Yemen, and there are different frameworks to deal with these challenges and problems and manage all of these, SANA reported.

Hussein emphasized that the presence of Syria in the preparatory meetings and in the meeting to be held on Friday is a very important addition that marks a new stage. Ayman Safadi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan, in turn welcomed the preparations of Saudi Arabia, which reflected positively in the process of the preparatory meeting of the ministers.

Source: SANA

