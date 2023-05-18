Shafaqna top news stories (18 May 2023)

Shafaqna top news stories on 18 May 2023

FUTURE- A university professor and a regional affairs expert says: If 5% of votes of the third candidate are casted for Kilicdaroglu, he can win the Türkiye elections; otherwise, Erdogan will win. Read more …

MIDDLE EAST- Al-Forat News wrote: “At a time when the region is undergoing extensive changes in relations between countries and the approach towards reducing tensions between countries in the region, the efforts to restore relations between Egypt and Iran are witnessing a concentrated activity in the current period. Read more …

MIDDLE EAST- Lebanon’s goods and products marketing center announced that Iraq was the country’s first export destination in the past 10 years. Read more …

AFGHANISTAN – The Ministry of Information and Culture of the Taliban celebrated International Museum Day by showcasing 100 ancient artifacts discovered from the Mes Aynak mine at the National Museum in Kabul. Read more …

www.shafaqna.com