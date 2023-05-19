G-7 Summit kicks off in Hiroshima

SHAFAQNA-The G-7 Summit in Hiroshima began on Friday morning with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida welcoming the visiting leaders and officials at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park where they laid wreaths for the thousands of people who were killed when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city in 1945.

Discussions are set to start at about noon with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and how to respond to it high on the agenda.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to address the leaders by video at some point during the weekend.

Protesters took to the streets for a “Crush G7 Summit” in the city.

Source : aljazeera

