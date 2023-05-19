English
ICRC & Japanese Red Cross urge G-7 members to sign Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

ICRC & Japanese Red Cross

SHAFAQNA-The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Japanese Red Cross are urging the members of the G-7 to sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Medical and humanitarian workers from the ICRC and Japanese Red Cross were among those who tried to help the dying and injured after the bomb was dropped in 1945, in what the organisation described as “near impossible” conditions.

“For the sake of the survival of humanity, we must free the world of weapons that threaten catastrophic humanitarian consequences and irreversible harm,” the two organisations said in a joint statement. “We cannot allow a repetition of this dark part of our past; we owe it to the survivors – the Hibakusha – to ensure that the horrors they suffered are never repeated.”

Source:

www.shafaqna.com

