Shafaqna top news stories (19 May 2023)

FUTURE | by Dr. Abolfazl Fateh*: The first round of Turkish elections was completed with the participation of 86.99% of eligible voters, and Mr. Erdoğan won with 49.5% of votes and Mr. Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu with 44.89% of votes, respectively. Read more …

MIDDLE EAST- The final statement of the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah reaffirmed the need for unity to achieve security and stability in the Arab region. Read more …

MIDDLE EAST- 35000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer in the Aqsa Mosque, amid strict Israeli security measures at its gates. Read more …

AFGHANISTAN– Shahbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, stated that constructive interaction with the Taliban’s government in Afghanistan is “absolutely necessary” and called on the international community to stand alongside the people of Afghanistan in this critical period. Read more …

PAKISTAN- The top leaders of Pakistan and Iran inaugurated the first border market between the two countries, marking a positive step for Iran-Pakistan border relations and fulfilling a commitment made in 2012. Read more …

PAKISTAN- The Pakistan-American Political Action Committee (PAKPAC) revealed on Thursday that a bipartisan letter has been composed by more than 65 members of the US Congress addressed to US Secretary Antony Blinken. Read more …

PAKISTAN- Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have deep economic and political ties. While Pakistan considers itself the leader of Muslims in South Asia, it also adheres to Saudi leadership openly agreeing that Saudi Arabia is the leader of the Muslim world and caretakers of the two holy cities, Medina and Mecca. Read more …

USA- Friday prayer is performed on 19 May 2023 at the Islamic House of Wisdom under the leadership of Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi. Read more …

GERMANY- Friday prayer & sermon is performed on 19 May 2023 at Hamburg Islamic Center. Watch here …

SHIA ORGANIZATIONS- Islamic Center of England holds a Takleef Ceremony for girls (9 years old) & boys (15 years old) on the occasion of Milad of Lady Fatima Masumah (SA) on Saturday 20th May 2023 in London, UK. Read more …

SHIA MEDIA- SICM Mahfil Ali presented the program on the topic: “Anchoring Islam in the western cultural experience”; the role of scholars of convert background. Watch here …

