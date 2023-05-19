WMO: Hottest years on record in next five years

SHAFAQNA- A scathing new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is warning millions of people around the world that the hottest years on record will happen within the next five years.

According to Alafrica, scientists have warned that temperatures are likely to be more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Breach of the critical 1.5°C threshold, which scientists have warned could have dire consequences, should be temporary, the UN agency reports. However, the WMO warned that this represents a significant acceleration of human impacts on the global climate system, sending the world into “uncharted territory”.

Also stataed, the WMO added that human-caused greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide and methane, are increasing global temperatures, leading to ocean warming, acidification, melting sea ice, melting glaciers, rising sea and water levels, and The weather is getting stronger.

Scientists have issued a stark warning about the potential consequences if the Earth exceeds the critical climate threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Source: Allafrica

