Kenya to unveil one million locally made smartphones in July

SHAFAQNA- Kenya will unveil its first domestic smartphones in two months as the government seeks to increase internet-enabled mobile phone penetration in the country.

The gadgets, which are assembled at Konza Technopolis in Malili, Machakos County, will retail at Sh5,488 ($40), which is affordable compared to other big brands like Samsung and others, according to All Africa.

In 2013, 14 companies such as China’s Huawei and Safaricom and others expressed interest in setting up operations in the Konza City project.

Source: AllAFRICA

