Yemen: PM praised academic performance of universities

SHAFAQNA- The Prime Minister of Yemen, Dr Abdulaziz Saleh Bin Habtoor, praised the great intellectual and scientific roles of Yemeni universities and their steadfastness during the years of aggression and siege.

According to SABA, Bin Habtoor confirmed the National Salvation Government’s appreciation for the scientific, educational, research and development processes that most universities have witnessed, including Civilization University, which is one of the big universities that always strives to improve the capabilities of the scientific and academic staff and aspects of It has been material and technical.

In this meeting, a number of dimensions related to the university’s activities, including the implementation of the development plan and the role of the province in increasing the chances of the university’s success in fulfilling its vital tasks in serving and social development, were discussed and investigated.

