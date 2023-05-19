Red Cross report: Climate change & armed conflict are exacerbating humanitarian needs across Middle East

SHAFAQNA-Climate action in the Near and Middle East remains extremely weak in areas affected by armed conflict, a new report from the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Norwegian Red Cross finds.

High temperatures and scarce fresh water supply, drought, and intense rainfall are increasingly common across the region. Protracted conflicts undermine institutional capacity in environmental governance and have taken a toll on natural resources. Access to clean water is becoming more difficult and livelihoods systems are disrupted. Health impacts such as malnutrition, water-borne diseases and respiratory illnesses are worryingly on the rise.

“Death, injury and destruction are the devastating and well-known effects of armed conflict. Less well known are the challenges residents must endure and overcome because of this terrible combination of conflict, climate change and environmental degradation,” said Fabrizio Carboni, the ICRC’s regional director for the Near and Middle East.

Source: reliefweb

