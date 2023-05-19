English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 3Middle EastOther News

Israeli forces ban broadcasting call to prayer in Al-Aqsa Mosque

0

SHAFAQNA- According to local sources, Israeli occupying forces today (19 May 2023) prevented the call to prayer from being played in Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, the third holiest place of worship in Islam.

This Israeli action took place only a few hours after the Israeli police allowed dozens of Israeli extremist settlers to celebrate the anniversary of the occupation and annexation of occupied East Jerusalem by Israel in 1967.

Thousands of settlers took part in a flag-waving march in Jerusalem’s Old City, where the Mosque is located, to celebrate the anniversary.

Source: WAFA

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

187 Extremist Jewish Settlers Entered Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Police Protection

Related posts

Arab Parliament:”flag march” & storming of Al-Aqsa is dangerous escalation in Palestinian territories

asadian

187 Extremist Jewish Settlers Entered Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Police Protection

asadian

WAFA: Dozens of Israeli settlers entered Al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy protection of Israeli police

asadian

Ramallah: President Abbas welcomed the Syriac Orthodox Patriarch in his office

asadian

Aleppo: Israeli attack killed a soldier and made airport inaccessible

asadian

West Bank: Jericho is still surrounded by Israeli forces

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.