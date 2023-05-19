Israeli forces ban broadcasting call to prayer in Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- According to local sources, Israeli occupying forces today (19 May 2023) prevented the call to prayer from being played in Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, the third holiest place of worship in Islam.

This Israeli action took place only a few hours after the Israeli police allowed dozens of Israeli extremist settlers to celebrate the anniversary of the occupation and annexation of occupied East Jerusalem by Israel in 1967.

Thousands of settlers took part in a flag-waving march in Jerusalem’s Old City, where the Mosque is located, to celebrate the anniversary.

Source: WAFA

