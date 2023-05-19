China-Central Asia Summit: China’s President unveils grand development plan for Central Asia

SHAFAQNA-Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday unveiled a grand plan for Central Asia’s development, taking on a new leadership role in a region that has traditionally been a Russian sphere of influence.

China is ready to coordinate development strategies with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, and promote the modernisation of all, Xi said in an address to a China-Central Asia Summit in northwest China.

“The world needs a Central Asia that is stable, prosperous, harmonious, and well-connected,” Xi said.

Source: reuters

