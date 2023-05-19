UNICEF: 16 million children in Afghanistan suffer from malnutrition

SHAFAQNA- According to UNICEF, nearly 2.3 million children in Afghanistan will face acute malnutrition in 2023.

According to Almayadeen, on Thursday (18 May 2023), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned of a “children’s crisis” in Afghanistan, with nearly 16 million children suffering from malnutrition.

Fran Equiza, UNICEF representative in Afghanistan, told reporters that clean water is not available to quench thirst, and there are also no blankets to sleep on.

The return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, after the withdrawal of the United States from the country, was accompanied by the cessation of foreign financial support and put the war-torn country in an economic, humanitarian and human rights crisis.

Source: Almayadeen

