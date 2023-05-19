English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Vatican police open fire on intruder

0
Vatican police

SHAFAQNA-Vatican police opened fire on a car that had breached an entrance gate at high speed and drove into the city-state on Thursday night.

According to the Vatican Press Office, the driver first attempted to enter the city-state in the heart of Rome through the gate of Santa Anna, but was turned down by the Swiss Guard because he did not have “relevant authorization.”

The man then maneuvered his vehicle and raced through two checkpoints. Police responded by quickly closing the entrance to St. Peter’s Basilica.

Source : rt

www.shafaqna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.