Vatican police open fire on intruder

SHAFAQNA-Vatican police opened fire on a car that had breached an entrance gate at high speed and drove into the city-state on Thursday night.

According to the Vatican Press Office, the driver first attempted to enter the city-state in the heart of Rome through the gate of Santa Anna, but was turned down by the Swiss Guard because he did not have “relevant authorization.”

The man then maneuvered his vehicle and raced through two checkpoints. Police responded by quickly closing the entrance to St. Peter’s Basilica.

