UN: International arms networks in Myanmar violate human rights

SHAFAQNA- Myanmar’s military has imported at least $1 billion in weapons and raw materials for weapons production since the February 2021 coup, according to a new report today by the UN special rapporteur on the situation.

According to this report, UN member states enable this trade either through open complicity or lax enforcement of existing prohibitions and circumvention of sanctions, Reliefweb reported.

While calling for a complete ban on the sale or transfer of arms to Myanmar’s military, Andrews called on member states to implement existing sanctions while coordinating sanctions on arms sellers and sources of foreign exchange.

Surce: Reliefweb

