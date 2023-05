SHAFAQNA-The leaders of G-7 industrial democracies have once again called on Russia to completely withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

“Russia started this war and can end this war,” said a statement.

“We underline that a just peace cannot be realized without the complete and unconditional withdrawal of Russian troops and military equipment, and this must be included in any call for peace.”

Source : aljazeera

