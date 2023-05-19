SANA: Syria-India relations in industrial & economic fields

SHAFAQNA- In a conversation with the Chargé d’Affairs of the Indian Embassy in Damascus, Abdul Qader Jokhadar, the Minister of Industry of Syria, Vijay Pandey discussed the joint relations between Syria and India in various industrial and economic fields.

According to Sana, in this meeting, Minister Jokhadar emphasized the need to develop promising investment opportunities between the two countries and provide all the facilities that help increase the volume of investments and trade exchanges, in addition to various programs related to industrial and economic aspects.

In this meeting, there was also a discussion about bilateral cooperation in the fields of developing human resources of the Ministry of Industry and developing its accumulated experiences through educational scholarships and localization of advanced technology industries and pharmaceutical industries that develop ways of commercial exchange.

Source: SANA

