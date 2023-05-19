English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

UK-based group documents rights abuses since Taliban with ‘witness map’

0
A UK-based rights group

SHAFAQNA-A UK-based rights group on Thursday launched an interactive map documenting rampant human rights abuses and violence against civilians since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan nearly two years ago.

The documented violations — committed by both the Taliban and militant groups such as the Islamic State group — paint a harrowing picture of present-day Afghanistan. The project by the independent, non-profit Center for Information Resilience is meant to draw wider attention to the surge in abuses against civilians, journalists, and ethnic minorities across the troubled country.

Source: sandiegouniontribune

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN’s Representative: Participants of Doha meeting interested in continuing aid to Afghanistan

asadian

Afghanistan: Changes in Taliban’s cabinet

asadian

Afghanistan Analysts Network: After the re-takeover of the Taliban, the country has faced economic crisis

asadian

Afghanistan: Reports say drone attack in Khost killed two children

asadian

HRW warns Afghanistan is one of worst humanitarian tragedies in world

asadian

Afghanistan: Taliban builds “specialized religious schools” in many provinces

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.