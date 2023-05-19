English
Ukraine’s president arrives in Saudi Arabia for Arab League summit

Ukraine’s president arrives in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA-Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Saudi Arabia for the 32nd Arab League summit being hosted by Saudi.

Zelensky was welcomed by Saudi dignitaries as he stepped off the French government aircraft that flew him from Poland.

“Beginning my first-ever visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enhance bilateral relations and Ukraine’s ties with the Arab world. Political prisoners in Crimea and temporarily occupied territories, the return of our people, Peace Formula, energy cooperation. KSA plays a significant role and we are ready to take our cooperation to a new level,” Zelensky posted on his Twitter account.

Source : arabnews

